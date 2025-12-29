Amid cold vibes from BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP to contest Nashik civic polls together

Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) A triangular contest is shaping up in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections among the Mahayuti allies, BJP and Shiv Sena-NCP, and Maha Vikas Aghadi, leaders said on Monday.

The BJP has decided to go solo in the elections, while its partners, the NCP and Shiv Sena, have come together.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has almost decided to contest the election together, sources said.

State minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal said the BJP did not give any message on alliance.

"With only a day left to file nominations, Shiv Sena (headed by Eknath Shinde) and NCP have decided to contest the NMC elections together.

"There is no question of who will contest how many seats. We are facing the election based on the formula of elective merit. The seat-sharing will take place accordingly," he told reporters.

Former MP of Shiv Sena, Hemant Godse, also echoed Zirwal, blaming the BJP for not giving a "positive response".

Separately, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress will contest the election along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

"Two to three rounds of talks have taken place, and the issue of 10-12 seats is yet to be solved. The decision is expected soon. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress will contest the election together. Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest most seats, and the MNS will get seats from its quota," said former NCP-SP MLA Sunil Bhusara.