UPSC aspirant commits suicide amid concerns about their wellbeing in coaching hubs

New Delhi: Amid concerns about the living conditions of UPSC aspirants in coaching hubs in Delhi after the death of three youths in Old Rajinder Nagar, the alleged suicide of a student who was struggling with depression has come to light.

The 26-year-old woman, a native of Maharashtra's Akola, was found hanging on July 21 at her PG at Old Rajinder Nagar, police said on Saturday after a purported suicide note surfaced online.

In the note, she delved into her struggle with depression and appealed to the government to reduce scams in government exams and to create jobs for the youth, besides calling for the rent in PGs and hostels meant for students to be decreased.

According to police, her family members have, however, said that she was depressed due to harassment by a man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsha Vardhana said the inquest proceeding was being conducted and further probe was underway.

Police said a friend of the victim told media that she had mentioned rising rents of hostel in recent conversations. The deceased woman had to vacate her hostel on August 5, her friend said.

In her three-page suicide note, the victim also requested the government to allow euthanasia and also requested her parents to donate her organs.

Police said she had been staying in Delhi for the past four years preparing for civil services exams.