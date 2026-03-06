Amid conflicts, countries will have to build their industrial complex, upgrade tech: Navy chief

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) In the backdrop of various conflicts taking place in the world, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Thursday said in these times, countries will have to build their own industrial complex, carry out upgrade of technology while production is taking place, and be prepared for "rapid adaptation".

He was speaking at a panel discussion on 'Forgers of Peace: Ordnance Factories for the Liberal Order' at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue here.

During the interaction, he was asked by the moderator about some of the "lessons" that have emerged from recent conflicts in various parts of the world.

"I am not going to comment on the geopolitics. But, what has certainly come out, loud and clear, and what we have monitored across the globe, especially over the last 3-4 years, is that this idea of short and decisive war... may have questions over it," the Navy chief said.

And what was thought of as a post-Cold War peace dividend has "certainly ended," he said.

"And, therefore countries have to be ready for their own national security, and in that case building their own industrial complex. Most countries are doing it in some way or the other, individually or in partnership with other countries," Admiral Tripathi said.

Underling that technology today is changing at the speed of thought, he said, "We have to upgrade while producing".

Sharing the panel with members from Australia, South Korea, among others, the admiral also said "rapid adaptation" is needed by countries, and "there is need for us to surge when required".

Asked if sourcing military platforms from Russia is impacting India's ability to expand its industrial complex base, he said, "We in India believe in self-reliance as do many other countries, and we deal with many of our partner nations to develop technologies in the defence sector based on co-development and co-production.

"We, as a country, are fully aware as to how to work with many partners, and Russia happens to be one partner." On a query from the audience on the Indian defence industry, he said the Navy is looking at indigenous solutions.

"There are certain niche technologies on which we are working with our partner nations under some structured methodologies. So, it is a combination of giving a fillip to indigenous production and development, as also working with our partners in terms of co-development, co-production and 'Make in India'. We are in a good space, and we are optimistic that in coming years, the Indian Navy will be self-reliant," the admiral said.

The dialogue, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is regarded as India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and academics.

The 11th edition of the dialogue was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lt Gen Susan Coyle, Chief of Joint Capabilities Group, Australia, who shared the panel with the admiral on Friday, said, "The entire globe is after capacity, the entire globe wants more weapons, they want more military platforms, but there is only so much capacity that an industry can provide.." But, at the end of the day, "we are trying to do deterrence by denial", and trying not to go into a conflict, he said.

Benedikta Von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for Peace, Security and Defence, European External Action Service said, what happens in one part of the globe affects elsewhere too, and it is "hugely important to forge partnership". PTI KND MNK MNK