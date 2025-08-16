Amid Congress' 'vote chori' claims, Haryana CM says such 'lies' won't work

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the 'vote chori' allegations of the Congress are baseless and such "lies", which have been rejected by people, will not work.

He took on the Opposition party for disrupting Parliament proceedings during the recent monsoon session, and alleged that Congress leaders are making baseless accusations as they are "frustrated" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shut all doors to corrupt practices.

"The Congress has no existence. The Congress leaders are frustrated because Prime Minister Modi has shut their corrupt ways," Saini said while speaking to reporters here.

He accused the Opposition party of going against the Constitution.

"It is in the Congress' nature to go against the Constitution. They tear the Constitution written by B R Ambedkar to pieces and then say there is a danger to it," he alleged.

Responding to the Congress' 'vote chori' (stealing of votes) accusations, Saini hit back, saying, "They have been rejected by the country. Their lies will no longer work." Some days ago, several Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had held a protest in Delhi against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged that there was an attempt to "steal votes".

Rahul Gandhi is also set to embark on a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar on Sunday, with his party asserting that it will fight for the "one man, one vote" principle and not accept the Election Commission becoming a "compartment" of the BJP's "so-called double engine".

Saini said Prime Minister Modi has worked to empower the poor and make them economically strong.

"The Prime Minister has launched several schemes for the progress of every section of the society. Today, the poor are moving forward with confidence and playing an active role in the nation's development," he added.

To another question, Saini reiterated that the state government has adopted zero tolerance towards any lapse in law and order, and underlined that ensuring a safe and secure environment for people is his government's top priority.

He also made it clear that any individual attempting to disrupt peace or create disorder will face stern action, regardless of their influence or position.

The chief minister further said that his government is taking strict action against drug traffickers. If drugs are being sold in any village, locality, or city ward, residents should immediately file a complaint on the government portal, and strict action will be taken against the culprits, he added.

Replying to another question, Saini said the state government is committed to the health and well-being of its people.

To ensure that citizens do not have to rely on private hospitals, state-of-the-art infrastructure is being ensured in government hospitals across the state. Soon, 10 new district hospitals will be inaugurated, he said. PTI CHS VSD RUK RUK