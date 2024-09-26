Amid controversy, family of Badlapur accused seeks protection for last rites

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Family members of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case who was killed in an alleged police shootout earlier this week, are demanding security for his last rites.

Amar Shinde, Akshay's uncle, addressed media personnel on Thursday, stating that the family has yet to determine a burial site.

"We have been searching for a place. The police have called us to show some spots, and we will ensure the body is buried in a secure location," he said.

He emphasised the need for police protection during the last rites, citing threats to the lives of Akshay's parents and their lawyer.

"We have also sent an email requesting this protection to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

Akshay's lawyer, Amit Katarnavre told PTI that the 24-year-old had previously expressed a desire to be buried rather than cremated.

On Wednesday, Akshay's father informed the Bombay High Court that the family was ready to claim his body but was struggling to find a burial site. The public prosecutor assured the court that a Deputy Commissioner of Police from the Thane crime branch would assist the family in making necessary arrangements.

Hearing the petition filed by Akshay's father, the Bombay High Court expressed concerns regarding the police shooting, suggesting that the incident could have been avoided, and stressed the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

A division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, raised critical questions about the circumstances surrounding the shootout and the police's handling of the situation.

In his petition, Akshay's father challenged the police's assertion that Akshay had fired upon an officer while being transported for questioning, leading to his death in retaliatory fire.

The petition alleged that he was killed in a "fake encounter" and called for an investigation into the incident.

Akshay Shinde was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a Badlapur school. He was shot and killed on Monday evening while being taken to Badlapur for further investigation.

Advocate Katarnavre, meanwhile, criticised the lack of transparency regarding the charge sheet filed against Akshay, stating that no copy has been provided to the family.

"One will come to know what was his role in the crime only from the charge sheet. How did the government decide he is the culprit? The charge sheet is in the custody of the court. Let the charge sheet be examined, we will come to know the details," the lawyer said.

He further claimed that Akshay was killed to prevent a trial that would involve cross-examination and suggested that authorities were avoiding apprehending those who were truly responsible for the crime.

The family has previously faced violence and threats, necessitating protective measures, according to the lawyer.

Finding a burial site was proving challenging for the family on Thursday, as local residents and organisations voiced opposition.

Residents in Manjari, Badlapur, have already expressed their opposition to his burial in the village, and on Thursday, residents of Kalwa near Thane submitted a memorandum to authorities opposing the burial of a "pervert" in their community.

Local leaders from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have also pledged to protest any attempts to bury Akshay in the region.

Currently, Shinde's body remains at the Kalwa civic hospital, where he was taken after the shooting incident. PTI DC AVI COR NR KRK BNM SKL KRK