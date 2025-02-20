Amid Damania's attack on Munde, NCP seeks probe into her getting confidential documents

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up a probe into how social activist Anjali Damania was gaining access to confidential documents.

Damania has been making allegations of corruption and irregularities against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, though the latter has refuted them. She had alleged irregularities in purchase of nano urea and automatic spray pumps, and had also claimed Munde submitted fake documents for approvals.

Addressing a press conference, Paranjape said, "The police must verify the authenticity of these documents (in Damania's possession). CM Fadnavis had expressed strong displeasure over the leak of the cabinet meeting agenda. Given that these documents bear the signatures and notes of the Chief Secretary and Agriculture Secretary, their source and authenticity must be traced." "While it is a democratic right to make allegations, the claim that a responsible minister fabricated documents and approved a Rs 200 crore transaction is a blatant lie. The Nationalist Congress Party strongly refutes the allegations," Paranjpe stated.

On party colleague and agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate being sentenced to two years in jail by a Nashik court in a cheating-forgery case, Paranjape said the former will appeal against the order in the High Court.

The case dates back to 1995 and an "unexpected verdict" has been delivered after 30 years, Paranjape claimed.

Expressing confidence that the lower court's ruling will be stayed, Pranajape said there was no reason for Kokate to resign from the cabinet.

Speaking about plans to have an airport at Vadhavan, where a mega port is coming up, he said such infrastructure leads to rapid economic growth.

"If the state government is working towards this, the NCP welcomes and supports the initiative," he said.

He also said all discussions on the Mahakumbh currently underway in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh must be in a restrained manner as it is an important event for Hindus and no one's sentiments should be hurt.

"Social media posts and tweets should not hurt the religious sentiments of any community. The Mahakumbh is not just a festival but a deep-rooted symbol of Hindu faith and devotion," he opined.