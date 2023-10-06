Amid death of patients in some cities, Latur collector inspects Vilasrao Deshmukh GMCH

Latur, Oct 6 (PTI) The Latur collector on Friday inspected the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital, the move coming against the backdrop of some patients dying in state run facilities in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge inspected all the wards, spoke to patients, kin and doctors, and instructed that toilets and other such amenities be kept clean at all times.

GMCH Dean Dr Sameer Joshi said around 1600 to 1700 patients are being examined daily in the OPD of the hospital.

"Between 22 to 25 deliveries take place every day. Supply orders have been placed for necessary medical stock. A CT scan facility has begun, while follow up for new MRI machine is underway," Joshi said. PTI COR BNM BNM