Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha to pitch him as next CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked supporters not to throng his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai to pitch for his continuation as CM.

"After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today,” Shinde said on X, asking his supporters not to assemble outside the Varsha bungalow, or any other location in his support.

“Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner," Shinde said.

महायुतीच्या प्रचंड विजयानंतर राज्यात पुन्हा एकदा आपले सरकार स्थापन होणार आहे. महायुती म्हणून आपण एकत्रित निवडणूक लढवली आणि आजही एकत्रच आहोत. माझ्यावरील प्रेमापोटी काही मंडळींनी सर्वांना एकत्र जमण्याचे, मुंबईत येण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. तुमच्या या प्रेमासाठी मी अत्यंत मनापासून ऋणी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 25, 2024

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine’s leaders so far on who should be the next CM.

Shinde’s supporters have been saying that he should continue as CM as the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Leaders of the BJP, which recorded its highest ever tally in the state assembly elections, have been pitching for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath at the CM for a third time.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured 132 seats, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively. The counting of votes for the November 20 polls was held on Saturday.