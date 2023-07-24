Amid disruptions in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar reaches out to floor leaders

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) As unrelenting protest by the opposition over Manipur violence continued in Rajya Sabha for the third day, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday convened a meeting of floor leaders of all parties to seek their cooperation in the smooth functioning of proceedings.

Leaders including Jairam Ramesh of Congress, K Keshava Rao of BRS, Sasmit Patra of BJD, Raghav Chadha of AAP, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary AffairsMminister Pralhad Joshi attended the meeting.

In a tweet, the Vice President Secretariat said Dhankhar sought their cooperation for smooth conduct of the House.

The Upper House on Monday witnessed uproar over the Manipur issue and the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for repeatedly violating the directions of the Chair.

Various opposition members protested the suspension of Singh. PTI NAB RT RT