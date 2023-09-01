Amid dry spell, AP CM calls for awareness on alternative crops

Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to create awareness among farmers on cultivating alternative crops in view of the prolonged dry spell.

He issued these guidelines during a review meeting on the continuing dry spell and the contingency plans to face it.

“Arrange meetings of farmers’ advisory councils immediately under the aegis of district collectors to discuss contingency plans and create awareness among farmers on alternative crops in view of the dry spell,” said Reddy in a press release.

The chief minister instructed officials to focus on e-cropping registrations, as this data is crucial for extending financial support and maintaining sufficient stocks of cattle fodder, including collecting cattle data from all the village secretariats.

Officials informed the CM that the state received only 314.6 mm rainfall on average against the normal of 419.6 mm between June and August, logging a deficit of 25 per cent.

Konaseema, Kakinada, Nellore, West Godavari, NTR, Tirupati, Palnadu, Prakasam, Anantapuram, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyala districts witnessed lower than average rainfall.

However, they noted that some districts can withstand the adverse effects of the shortfall as they have other irrigation sources.

Out of a total capacity of 1,174.58 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) across all major, medium and minor reservoirs in the state, officials said the present water level stood at 507.88 tmc ft.

They observed that enough water has been released in advance to meet the irrigation needs of the Krishna river delta while those of the Godavari river delta are being met.

Further, the officials apprised Reddy that the demand for electricity has shot up by 18 per cent compared to last year due to the dry spell.

Despite the adverse power situation, Reddy said the state government has spent Rs 501 crore in March, Rs 493 crore in April, Rs 430 crore in May, Rs 346 crore in June, Rs 198 crore in July and Rs 966 crore in August to procure power at a higher price of Rs 7.52 per unit in order to maintain power supply. PTI STH ANE