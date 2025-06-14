Amid evolving situation, India asks its nationals in Israel, Iran, Palestine to stay vigilant

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Amid an evolving situation in West Asia, India on Saturday urged its nationals in Israel and Palestine to stay vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures.

Tensions have escalated following military strikes by Israel at various sites in Iran on Friday and Tehran launching retaliatory attacks.

The Indian Embassy in Israel posted a fresh advisory on its X account amid the evolving situation.

"ADVISORY (As on 14 June 2025) In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng)," it wrote.

The embassy urged them to "exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters".

"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24x7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711 +972 54-3278392 Email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it added.

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Iran had shared an advisory on its X account and urged Indians there to remain vigilant.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help may contact on the emergency numbers of the Embassy of India in Iran".

In his post, he shared a June 13 dated post which carries emergency numbers.

Also, the Representative Office of India (ROI) in Ramallah issued an advisory on Saturday.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement," reads the advisory, also posted on X by ROI in Ramallah.

India on Friday had said it was "deeply concerned" at the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, even as New Delhi had urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The MEA in a statement had also said "all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories". PTI KND ZMN