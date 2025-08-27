Amid Ganesh festival, IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa

Panaji, Aug 27 (PTI) The Ganesh festival in Goa will likely be a rain-soaked affair this year with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy showers in the coastal state from Wednesday till Friday.

The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places during this period. The festival began on Wednesday with households across the state installing Lord Ganesh idols.

“Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coasts from August 26 to 29,” IMD said in a bulletin.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Goa has received 2,472.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon, which is “1.3 per cent less than the normal”, according to the IMD.

While South Goa has received 2.3 per cent more rainfall from the normal average, North Goa faces a deficit of 5.1 per cent, it added.

With nearly 70 per cent of Goa’s population being Hindu, Ganesh Chaturthi is the state’s most widely celebrated festival.

The wet spell might dampen the festive atmosphere as thousands of people return to their villages from other cities and abroad to celebrate the occasion with their families. PTI RPS NR