Amid GIPE Chancellor post developments and arrest of functionary, SIS president arrives in Pune

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) Damodar Sahoo, president of Servants of India Society, the parent body of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, arrived in Pune from Bhubaneswar on Monday to take stock of the situation at the prestigious institute that saw dramatic developments over the Chancellor's post as well as the arrest of a functionary for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Chancellor and Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal was recently removed from his position by SIS, citing the institute's "declining academic standards" and its 'B' grade in a recent NAAC accreditation exercise. However, Sanyal was reinstated on Saturday after a reversal of the earlier decision by Sahoo.

SIS secretary Milind Deshmukh was arrested by Deccan Gymkhana police on Saturday for allegedly diverting GIP funds of Rs 1.42 crore in connection with a land transaction in Nagpur.

Speaking to PTI after reaching Pune this evening, Sahoo said, "Other trustees are also arriving here. We will take stock of the prevailing situation and gather details about the police case." He added his goal was to work alongside Chancellor Sanyal to restore GIPE's academic prestige.

"In my letter, I had requested Sanyal to visit me in Bhubaneswar, as I am 82 years old and my health does not permit travel to Delhi," Sahoo said.

Interestingly, Sanyal, after his removal, had posted a letter addressed to Sahoo on social media platform X, in which he highlighted past "controversies and accusations of financial impropriety at GIPE".

He also pointed out that the NAAC grade was based on data from previous years when he was not serving as chancellor.

Meanwhile, the Deccan Gymkhana police visited GIPE on Monday in connection with the FIR against Deshmukh.

"Documents related to the land deal and other transactions were collected. We have also summoned some GIPE and SIS members as we intend to record their statements," a police official said. PTI SPK BNM