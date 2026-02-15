Amid global divisions, India's timeless wisdom offers path of unity: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Amid deepening economic and strategic divisions across the globe, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said India's timeless civilizational wisdom offers a unifying vision rooted in peace, harmony and collective well-being.

He urged the people to harness power for societal transformation and craft a blueprint for a prosperous India that lights the world's path.

The Lt Governor was speaking at the commemorative event on the occasion of the 508th Nirvan Diwas of Sant Kabir, organised by Shiromani Sant Kabir Bhavan at Chak Avtara Bishnah near here.

"India's greatest strength is its ability to master tech and tradition, microchip and mantra. Our ancient roots and digital branches, modern tools and timeless values of ancient sages are a perfect blueprint for 21st Century success and prosperity," Sinha said.

"India is stepping forward to guide the world toward peace and prosperity through its great saintly tradition and timeless values," he said.

He emphasised that India's timeless mantra "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world as one family — holds unprecedented relevance today.

"As global divisions deepen in economic and strategic realms, India's timeless wisdom offers a vision where unity, peace, and joy become a universal way of life. In the face of civilizational threats, the world will turn to India for grounding," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also called upon all the sections of society to discharge their shared duty to eliminate economic gaps and social division and embrace inclusion and constitutional values for true harmony.

Responding to the demands, he reiterated the commitment of the centre to resolve the issues of reservation in promotion and a gazetted holiday on Sant Kabir Jayanti in J-K.