Amid global turmoil, India needs stable govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that amid the ongoing global turmoil, India or any other democracy needs a stable government and capable leadership which can play the role of a "trouble shooter" and be a "flag bearer" of socio-economic and cultural empowerment.

Addressing the "Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024" organized in Haryana's Surajkund, Naqvi also said artificial intelligence does not create a "perfect leader but a proxy reader".

Technology is complementary and not a compulsion to confine capability and confidence, he said.

Naqvi said that a leadership emerges after being tested in the "furnace of struggle".

"Our country is a witness to numerous leaders born from struggle such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sardar Patel, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Jai Prakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who not only led the country but also planted the saplings of new leadership," he said.

He said that the most worrying situation in any democracy is when leadership emerges from "four walls of palaces" instead of "chaurahas (crossroads) and chaupals (village meeting places)".

Naqvi said the is happy that many effective and capable leaders are emerging amid problems and struggles in many democratic countries of the world, including India.

"A few days ago, I read about a 34-year-old Democratic woman MP from America, Ocasio Cortez, whose short political journey is an example of crisis and struggles and success. Her father died of cancer while working in a small job, her mother worked as a cleaner in people's houses to earn a living; she studied through school loan and worked as a waitress for a living. American MP Cartez, who had a challenging life, is a living example of turning struggle into resolve and resolve into success," he said.

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, BRICS CCI Vice Chairman Sameep Shastri, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Sagar Pandey, among others, were present at the event.