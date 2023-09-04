Amid habeas corpus plea, man attempts suicide on Kerala High Court premises

Kochi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on the premises of the Kerala High Court here on Monday, police said. Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, police said.

Hailing from Thrissur, the man was shifted to a hospital here, they said. He is said to be out of danger. The incident occurred while the court was considering the habeas corpus petition involving Vishnu and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend along with her family.

He allegedly made the suicide bid when the court allowed the woman to go with her parents.

However, people present on the court premises intervened and took him to the hospital where he is being treated. PTI COR RRT HDA