Amid heavy rain, Haryana minister chairs emergency meeting

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) In view of incessant rains causing waterlogging across several districts, Haryana Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting and directed the officials concerned to ensure efficient drainage and uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state.

Chairing the disaster management review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, Gangwa said, "Our foremost duty is to provide relief and safe drinking water to the people. Officials and staff must work with team spirit to deliver during this challenging time." He also stressed that identifying vulnerable spots and preparing a long-term action plan is essential to preventing recurring crises.

In the meeting, circle-wise discussions were held after officers apprised the minister about the rain situation in different parts of Haryana.

Gangwa directed that quick corrective measures must be taken in regions where water supply has been disrupted for the last three to four days. If necessary, drinking water must be supplied through tankers, he said.

According to an official statement, the minister strictly directed that proper drainage systems be ensured in densely populated areas of the state.

Taking note of the severe floods in neighbouring Punjab, Gangwa directed the officials to make special arrangements for clean water and other essential items for those entering Haryana from affected areas.

The minister made it clear that all field officers must make themselves available round-the-clock for emergency duty.

He called for updated machinery at the water works department, arrangements for power back up, and generators and tractor pumps to be kept ready. Cleaning of drains, sewer lines, and flood-control preparedness must be closely monitored, he said.

Gangwa also directed the officials to closely coordinate with district administrations and ensure that public grievances raised by elected representatives are addressed on priority.

Mohammed Shayin, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, and other officers attended the meeting, while field engineers from across the state joined virtually. PTI SUN RUK RUK