Amid heavy rain in Himachal, governor flags off vehicles with relief materials to Kullu

Shimla, July 5 (PTI) Amid heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials from Raj Bhavan to Kullu district.

"In view of the damage caused by heavy rain (in the state) last year, adequate measures were being taken in advance through the State Red Cross Society, so that people could be provided immediate relief in any such situation," a statement issued here said.

The governor said that as a precautionary measure, the first consignment of relief material was sent to Kullu district and similar relief packages will be dispatched to other districts as well. The relief consignment includes hygiene kits, tarpaulins, kitchen sets and blankets, it said. Shukla said that in the last one year, "the State Red Cross has provided about 3,438 hygiene kits, 1,189 blankets, 2,057 tarpaulins, 2,085 kitchen sets and 36 family tents, etc. as relief to the needy and the affected in various districts".

He also appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant during the rainy season and urged tourists to avoid venturing too close to rivers and rivulets.

Tourists visiting tribal areas were advised to inform the district administration about their visit, the statement said.