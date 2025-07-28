Amid heavy rains in Marathwada, Jayakwadi dam water storage reaches 83 pc of capacity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) The water storage in Jayakwadi dam on Godavari river stands at 83.73 per cent of total capacity as on Monday morning, and an alert has been issued for five districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region by the irrigation department amid heavy rainfall, an official said.

Marathwada region has so far received 173.6 millimetres of rainfall against average rainfall of 168.2 mm, he said, adding it has received 103.2 per cent of average rainfall this month.

Jayakwadi dam, which is located in Paithan tehsil here, supplies water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Parbhani for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes.

"The dam has received 1283.89 million cubic meters (MCM) water since June 1. The water storage in the dam reached 83.73 per cent (1817 MCM) this morning. Water inflow at the rate of 47.56 MCM is still going on. The irrigation department has issued alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded districts," he said.

The irrigation department has asked people to not go to areas near the Godavari river, and also to move domestic animals and pumps to safety, while the administration in these places have been asked to keep disaster management teams ready, the official said. PTI AW BNM