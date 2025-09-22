Amid heavy rains, water discharge from Manjara Dam rises to 18k cusec

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Water discharge from Manjara Dam has increased to 18,000 cusec (cubic feet per second) in the past 24 hours due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas, officials said on Monday.

The earthfill dam on Manjara river, which supplies water to Latur city, is now 100 per cent full, they added.

"Water discharge is underway from the dam due to ongoing rainfall in the catchment area. On Sunday, 8735 cusec water was discharged from four gates. This rose o 18,431 cusec at 3pm on Monday," an official said.

Latur has so far received 142 per cent of the monthly average rainfall in September, he pointed out.

"The average rainfall in the district is 132.7 mm in September. However, the district has recorded 188.8 mm rainfall this month. The seasonal average since June 1 is also 13 per cent more than normal," he said. PTI AW BNM