Amid hunger strike by OBC activists, stones pelted at ST bus in Wadigodri; no one hurt

Jalna, Jun 21 (PTI) Stones were thrown on Friday at an MSRTC bus by unidentified persons in Wadigodri village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, which is the site of a hunger strike by OBC activists since June 13, a police official said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Beed when the incident took place, the official said, adding no one was hurt in the stone pelting.

"Some windows of the vehicle were damaged. The police defused the situation. Some 10-12 buses that had halted at Shahgad stand were later allowed to proceed under police escort," the official said.

OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare are on a hunger strike in Wadigodri for the past nine days. They are seeking cancellation of the 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) notification issued by the Maharashtra government in connection with the Maratha community's demand for quota under the OBC segment. PTI COR BNM