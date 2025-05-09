Amid India-Pak hostilities, Eastern Air Command officer calls on Assam CM

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Amid the India-Pakistan military conflict, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office here on Friday.

"Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command @IAF_MCC paid a courtesy visit to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at Lok Sewa Bhawan today," the chief minister's office (CMO) posted on X.

"They engaged in discussions on matters of importance," the CMO added.

The visit assumes importance in the wake of hostilities between the militaries of the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched by India, and subsequent attacks by Pakistan. PTI DG ACD