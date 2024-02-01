Amid J'khand political crisis, Guv allots time to JMM-led alliance at 5.30 pm

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, Governor CP Radhakrishnan allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state at 5.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren, in a letter to the governor, said that Hemant Soren had tendered his resignation as the chief minister on Wednesday night, which was accepted by the Raj Bhavan at 8.45 pm, and there is a "situation of confusion".

"There is no government in existence in the state for the last 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion....You are the constitutional head...we all the MLAs and the people expect that you will pave the way for the formation of a popular government...", the letter to the governor said.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI, "JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren, who is leading the alliance, has sought time from the governor at 3 pm today to prove the majority." The governor allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state at 5.30 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Thakur also said, "We are unaware of the reasons for the delay in extending an invitation to us...If the Raj Bhavan delays in sending an invitation to the alliance to form a government, lawmakers will fly to Hyderabad in a bid to thwart any poaching attempt by the BJP," Thakur said.

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

He was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate at his official residence. PTI SAN/NAM BDC