Amid Kannadiga reservation concerns in Karnataka, Andhra IT Minister invites companies to state

Amaravati, Jul 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday extended an open invitation to NASSCOM members to set up shop in the state, following concerns raised on neighbouring Karnataka’s proposal to reserve certain jobs for Kannadigas there.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

The IT industry body observed that the restrictions mandated by this bill "could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce".

Amid this backdrop, Lokesh welcomed IT, IT services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related companies to relocate and expand in Andhra Pradesh.

“We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

Promising best-in-class facilities, the IT minister offered "uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent" with "no restrictions from the government".

"Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!" Lokesh added.