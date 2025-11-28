Amid Karnataka crisis, Ashok Gehlot expresses trust in Congress high command

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Amid the power tussle in Congress-ruled Karnataka, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed trust in the party high command and said developments on the ground are sometimes different from what is reported.

"The high command is handling the situation. What you have been hearing in the media is often based on hearsay," he said.

Gehlot said everyone in the party -- from state presidents to chief ministers -- has full faith in the party high command. "This is a big strength of the Congress party," he said.

"However, there are often rumours and stories circulated in the media, and what's happening on the ground is sometimes different from what is reported," he told reporters when he was asked about Karnataka.

The southern state is witnessing a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar.

A similar political crisis had broken out in Rajasthan during the rule of the Congress government in 2020 when the then chief minister, Gehlot, had faced a challenge from his deputy, Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, Gehlot also criticised the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, claiming that there is no "government" functioning in the state.

He accused the government of only making announcements without taking any concrete action.

Gehlot said the state government has failed to implement its budget announcements and the decisions made during the Congress government's rule, whether related to roads, institutions, or buildings, are still "stuck".

"The work has not progressed as it should have. This government is only about making announcements; it is not delivering on its promises," he said.

Earlier, Gehlot paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule, marking his death anniversary. PTI SDA PRK PRK