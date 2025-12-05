Amid Karthigai Deepam lamp row, TN CM says people only seek growth, jobs

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took a veiled swipe at the BJP and Hindutva outfits saying Madurai people only seek development and jobs.

Amid the political slugfest and legal fight over lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill on a stone pillar, Stalin cryptically left out a word in his statement and said: "People will decide if the need of Madurai is development politics or ...politics." It is seen as a criticism against the BJP.

The chief minister listed Metro Rail project, AIIMS, new industries and job opportunities and added that people living in Madurai only seek politics aimed at nurturing growth.

MNM founder leader Kamal Haasan, in a social media post, said that the very foundation of religions is respecting humanity and, "we must not become a prey of any action-plan that may disturb peace and communal harmony...knowledge is strength." PTI VGN VGN KH