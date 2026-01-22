Amid KDMC's Sena-MNS tie-up, Uddhav group claims its 4 corporators held 'captive' by rivals

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday claimed four of its candidates who won the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls were being "held against their will" by "rival groups", an apparent reference to the Shiv Sena and MNS that have entered into an alliance.

A new political equation emerged in KDMC in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday as five corporators of Raj Thackeray-led MNS offered support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. It left the BJP, which fought the polls in alliance with the Shinde faction, and Shiv Shiv Sena (UBT), which had allied with MNS, in a quandary.

In the January 15 polls for the 122-member KDMC, the Shiv Sena won 53 seats in Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls, followed by 50 by the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT)-11, Congress-two, MNS-five and NCP (SP)-one.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan-Dombivali district chief Alpesh Bhoir said, "Kirti Dhone (ward 13), Madhur Mhatre (ward 13), Rahul Kot (ward 4) and Swapnali Kene (ward 6) have been held in custody against their will by rival political groups. We have reliable information that these corporators have been reaching out to the party leadership pleading for freedom." "Our corporators were elected on the issue of city development and have no interest in working under any other flag. If they are sincerely with the Shinde group, why haven't they been brought before the media to express their views. We will approach police seeking registration of missing person cases," Bhoir added.

He said if these four corporators are not presented before media etc soon, the party will petition the state Home Department and police for launch of a kidnapping probe.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) sources alleged its remaining seven corporators, lodged in a safe place in Karjat, had to be moved out moments before supporters of Shinde arrived there. PTI COR BNM