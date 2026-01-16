Amid kite flying season, Allahabad HC asks UP govt to enforce prohibition of Chinese 'manjha'

Prayagraj, Jan 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh government has to ensure that the manufacturing, use and sale of Chinese 'manjha' is stopped during the ongoing kite flying season.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said the government has to comply with directions already issued by the court on the matter.

Chinese 'manjha', the court noted, endangers the lives of humans and birds. Kite flying peaks in various parts of the country, including UP, around Makar Sankranti.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Himanshu Srivastava and two others seeking complete ban of the use of Chinese 'manjha'.

The petition stated that the court, after hearing a PIL on the subject, passed an order on November 19, 2015, giving specific directions to the state government to adopt all appropriate steps to prohibit the manufacturing, use and sale of Chinese 'manjha'.

The court has given similar directions on other such petitions, it said.

The high court, then, asked the state government to enforce its directions on Chinese 'manjha' and disposed of the PIL.