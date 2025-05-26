Amid leaders shooting off their mouths, MP BJP set to hold training camp from Jun 14

Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it would hold a three-day training camp for its leaders from June 14 in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram, the move coming amid the party facing flak for some statements from its leaders post Operation Sindoor.

However, a senior BJP leader said the event was pre-planned and was a routine affair.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been invited to the camp to lecture the party cadre from June 14 to June 16, MP BJP chief VD Sharma told PTI on Monday.

"Nothing should be read into the holding of the camp as such events are held routinely in his party," he added.

"It was a pre-planned programme. It has nothing to do with recent statements of BJP leaders. Such events are held routinely and nothing should be read into it. Prashikshan-Pratishan (Training and Organisation) is our work culture. They are held regularly and routinely," MP BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI.

Another BJP leader said such a camp was held in Sehore district ahead of 2023 state assembly polls, and all Union Ministers and MPs from the state, MLAs, party office bearers and district presidents had attended.

One of the objectives of the event is to teach new leaders and MLAs about party policies and ideologies, and also to train them in public communication skills, he said.

Senior leaders are going to deliver lectures at the event, he added.

The MP High Court and the Supreme Court took serious note of state tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during his speech at a public function at Mhow near Indore on May 12.

An FIR was registered against Shah under the directives of the HC, while the apex court formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.

On May 16, MP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said India's armed forces and all soldiers are 'natmastak' (heads bowed) in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan.

Devda, who is also MP Finance Minister made the comments in his speech at a Civil Defence function at Jabalpur district.

A day later, BJP's first time MLA from SC-reserved Mangawan seat in Rewa district, Narendra Prajapati said the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came after a 'UN' order.

".......PM Modi would have finished off Pakistan, had we not got orders from the 'UN' to stop," Prajapati said at the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' at Rewa.

These statements have been slammed by opposition parties, putting the ruling BJP on the backfoot despite the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, MP Congress media co-ordinator Abhinav Barolia said the BJP was making a futile bid to discipline their leaders who are making unimaginably objectionable remarks against a patriotic daughter of the country and an officer of the Army.

"The saffron party's exercise in the cool environment of picturesque Pachamarhi will turn out to be a damp squib given that their leaders are intoxicated with power and have fallen in the habit of making stinking and weird statements with the feeling that they are above the nation," he said. PTI LAL BNM