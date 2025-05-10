Amid military conflict with Pak, RSS affiliate calls for unequivocal support to govt, armed forces

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Saturday asked its affiliates to postpone all forms of strikes and agitations and provide "unequivocal" support to the government as well as the armed forces of the country.

It also appealed to government employees at the Centre and in the states to refrain from taking leaves unless absolutely necessary.

"Those who have taken leaves are requested to cancel them and resume their duties promptly," the BMS, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said in a statement.

"Postpone all forms of strikes, agitations, demonstrations and other trade union activities. If necessary, work overtime and increase productivity without taking any overtime charges. Raise awareness among workers and the general public on the necessary precautions to be taken during war-like situations," the statement said.

"Provide all necessary assistance to the Indian defence forces," it added.

Those employed in various departments and sectors, including defence, space, railways, civil aviation, road transport, telecommunications, health, power, and scientific establishments, both in states and at the Centre, will be instrumental in assisting the defence forces amid the prevailing situation, the RSS body said.

"The Kendriya Karya Samiti (national executive body of the BMS) directs all federations to modify their organisational programmes and prioritise this national cause, collaborate with the district authorities in civil defence works, blood donation programmes, local transportation, and other relevant initiatives," it said.

The BMS also asked all of its affiliates and trade unions to organise solidarity programmes in support of the armed forces at the district and industry levels.

BMS general secretary Ravindra Himte said the decisions were taken at a national executive body meeting held virtually on Friday.

In a resolution passed at the meeting chaired by BMS president Hiranmay Pandya, the national executive congratulated the armed forces for "successfully" executing Operation Sindoor, Himte said.

"The operation effectively demonstrated the government's resolve in combating anti-India terrorist forces operating from Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack," the resolution noted.

"The bravery exhibited by both male and female soldiers of the armed forces is commendable," it added.

According to Himte, the meeting also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking "decisive decisions and demonstrating unwavering political will to combat cross-border terrorism without any compromise".

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the defence forces with strategic acumen, while Home Minister Amit Shah effectively ensured internal security.

"These three leaders' collective efforts and vision have brought national glory and instilled trust and confidence among the general public," a senior BMS functionary said quoting the resolution.

"BMS strongly condemns Pakistan's dilly-dallying tactics," the resolution said, adding, "Pakistan is creating a war-like situation".

"At this juncture of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, the meeting resolved to stand firmly with the government of India and the armed forces. It will also support the various measures the government undertakes to address Pakistan's aggression," the resolution said.

The national executive committee "strongly" felt that this was the moment to translate patriotic sentiments into "tangible actions", it said.

"The Kendriya Karya Samiti has decided to contact other like-minded nationalist trade unions at various levels to revive the Rashtriya Mazdoor Morcha, which was established during the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971 to provide unwavering support to the government in all its endeavours," Himte said. PTI PK ARI