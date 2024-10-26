Advertisment
Amid model code of conduct for assembly polls, liquor worth Rs 10.75 lakh seized in Thane

NewsDrum Desk
Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra excise department officials on Saturday seized liquor worth Rs 10.75 lakh from a vehicle on Mumbra bypass road in Thane amid the model code of conduct for the November 20 assembly polls.

The vehicle was intercepted after a tip-off at 2:45pm, Inspector SP Dhanshetty of State Excise Flying Squad Thane-I said.

"We found 120 boxes of liquor concealed in a cavity in the vehicle. The occupants of the car, identified as Suraj Indaram Meghwal and Ram Lal Davra Ram were arrested. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM

