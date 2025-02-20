Amid 'Mrityu Kumbh' controversy, Mamata says she respects all religions

Kolkata. Feb 20 (PTI) Amid the controversy over her remarks describing Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she respects all religions and cultures.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also emphasised that a religion could belong to an individual but religious festivals are for all.

While addressing the assembly on Tuesday, Banerjee criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over its management of the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, and said the event has turned into “Mrityu Kumbh” with people losing their lives in incidents of stampede. She also accused the authorities of suppressing the death toll.

The BJP has been attacking the chief minister over the remark.

"Who said I do not respect my religion? Remember religion belongs to an individual but festivals are for all. In our country, we have several states and each has different languages, education, way of living, cultures and beliefs. But we respect all cultures and that is why unity in diversity is our philosophy and ideology," she said.

The CM was addressing a programme after laying the foundation stone of Narayana Health City in Newtown near here.

"Sometimes people ask me whether you are a man or a woman and I reply that I consider myself as a human being and humanity is my subject," she said. PTI SCH NN