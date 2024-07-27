Amid nature's fury, CRPF personnel and villagers try to save boy hurt in IED blast but loses battle

Bijapur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy critically injured in the explosion of a pressure IED planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Saturday died after a few hours as swollen rivulets and tricky terrain delayed his admission to Bijapur district hospital despite best efforts by villagers and CRPF personnel.

Hidma Kawasi was grazing goats near Pidiya Murumpara village at around 2 PM when he accidentally came into contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast and causing serious injuries to his leg, an official said.

Kawasi's mother escaped unhurt as she was a few meters away from him when the IED exploded.

After the woman raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot. In the absence of a motorable road, they walked 10 km to reach the CRPF's Mutvendi camp carrying the injured boy and crossing flooded rivulets and difficult terrain, the official said.

The villagers reached the camp at around 4 PM after which the injured boy received the preliminary treatment.

"Considering the boy's condition, CRPF personnel decided to shift him to the Bijapur district hospital, but the Cherpal river overflowing a bridge between Gangoor and Bijapur caused delay. The boy was finally admitted to the district hospital (located 35 away from the camp) at around 6 PM," he said.

The State Disaster Response Force personnel helped the CRPF vehicle cross the river.

According to doctors, the boy succumbed due to excessive blood loss, the official added.

The deceased boy was a resident of Mutvendi village.

With the latest fatality, six persons have been killed in IED explosions at separate places in Bijapur district in the last three-and-a-half months, according to police.

Naxalites often plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along roads and under-construction roads and also on dirt tracks in forest areas to target patrolling security personnel in interior pockets of the Bastar region.

Civilian casualties have occurred in such blasts in the region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, in the past, police said. PTI Cor TKP NSK