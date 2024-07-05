Amid oppn protest over unemployment, Telangana CM Reddy says govt committed to fill all vacancies

Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Amid protests by the BRS and the BJP over youth unemployment, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday that his government was committed to filling all vacancies in the government and ready to take decisions to address the issues raised by job aspirants.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) students' wing and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) -- the BJP's youth wing -- held separate protests over unemployment in the state capital on Friday.

They demanded the release of a job calendar, increasing the number of posts for teacher recruitment and others.

BRS and BJP leaders also hit out at the Congress government over police allegedly dispersing the protesters and other measures.

Chief Minister Reddy -- who held a meeting with Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kmar Reddy, party MLC and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Venkat Balmoor and others -- asked the unemployed youngsters "not to fall prey to the conspiracies hatched by some political parties and vested interests".

The state government has already issued notifications to fill 28,942 posts, as promised to the unemployed, Reddy said, according to an official release.

He said his government had cleared all legal hurdles pending for years to fill Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 (state services) posts.

Reddy also announced that the job calendar would be released after discussion during the upcoming budget session of the assembly. PTI SJR SZM