Amid oppn uproar in Himachal assembly, Sukhu govt passes resolution to restore RDG

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to restore the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state from the Centre even as the opposition BJP vehemently opposed the move, storming the well of the House and raising slogans.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the cabinet, in contravention of protocols, was ready to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur to seek the reinstatement of RDG, asserting that the financial assistance was Himachal Pradesh's right and not a charity.

During the chief minister's reply on the RDG issue, protests erupted from the opposition benches with members standing on their seats and shouting slogans. Later, when LoP Jai Ram Thakur was not allowed to intervene during Sukhu's speech, the opposition stormed the well.

Due to the uproar, House proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes. When proceedings resumed, opposition members began sloganeering once again, which continued to do so until the chief minister finished his speech.

Sukhu alleged that the opposition was trying to disturb his speech, saying their actions were futile.

Regarding the discussion on RDG, the chief minister said under articles 275 and 280 of the Constitution, the RDG is a right of Himachal Pradesh and its people. He said once the RDG is shut down, it cannot be restored, which will hamper development in every sector.

Accusing the previous BJP government of ruining the state, he said during its tenure, Himachal Pradesh received Rs 54,000 crore under RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as Goods and Service tax (GST) compensation, but the erstwhile government did not utilise it properly.

In contrast, the incumbent government received only Rs 17,000 crore in RDG, he added.

Sukhu said if the BJP had taken steps towards making the state self-reliant, it could have significantly reduced its debt using this amount.

He alleged that the BJP government borrowed Rs 45,000 crore in five years, and ahead of the elections, distributed Rs 5,000 crore in the form of handouts to institutions and reduced VAT on diesel by Rs 6 to sway public sympathies in their favour.

The chief minister said due to systemic changes implemented by the present government, the state electricity board has achieved a profit of Rs 200 crore in the last three years, after a gap of 48 years.

He also refuted the BJP's allegations of shutting down the Himcare scheme, asserting that his government has spent over Rs 927 crore on the scheme since coming to power, while the BJP spent only Rs 374 crore during its five-year tenure.

Sukhu also accused the previous BJP government of "selling" Himachal's interests through the Dhaulasidh, Luhri, and Sunni hydroelectric projects and said the Congress is fighting to secure the interests of the state.

Alleging that the BJP engages in politics and not service, he urged the Centre to restore the RDG and said if they don't, future generations will not forgive them.

The chief minister said the BJP's protest over the RDG issue has exposed its true face. He claimed the BJP leadership has instructed its workers portray the state government in a bad light after having retracted the RDG themselves.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania later adjourned the House until 11 am on March 18.

Later, BJP legislators shouted anti-Congress slogans outside the House.

Addressing mediapersons, LoP Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP is with the people of the state but would not aid the Congress in fulfilling its political agenda, adding that while the BJP did not oppose the resolution, its legislators were not allowed to speak.

"Lies are being told continuously in the House. The chief minister was reading wrong figures and when we asked for time to answer him, we were not allowed. The BJP legislature party was forced to come to the well and raise slogans but our side was not heard and the chief minister's stream of lies continued to flow in the House," he said.

"The Congress wants our support but is not willing to listen to us and we would raise the concern at the appropriate forum," he added. PTI BPL ARB ARB