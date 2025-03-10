Amid oppn walk-out, Bill passed in dry Mizoram for sale of wine made of local fruits

Aizawl, Mar 10 (PTI) The Assembly in dry Mizoram on Monday passed a Bill to amend the existing prohibition law amid objection from opposition members who staged a walk-out.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, introduced by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government seeks to allow the manufacture and supply of wine and local beer made solely from locally produced agriculture and horticulture products.

It also proposes to grant special permits to foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists for the possession and consumption of India-made foreign liquor.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act which imposes a blanket ban on the sale, manufacture and consumption of liquor, including wine and beer, was enacted by the previous MNF government in 2019.

Accusing the government of trying to relax prohibition norms in the state, all opposition legislators - 10 Mizo National Front (MNF) MLAs, two BJP and one Congress member - staged a walk-out before the amendment Bill was passed by voice vote.

The government was supposed to introduce the Bill in the assembly on March 5, but deferred it following objections from opposition parties.

Excise Minister Lalnginghlova Hmar, who tabled the Bill in the assembly, said it aims at uplifting the local farmers by allowing various kinds of agricultural and horticultural products to be processed as wine and beer.

The government will not allow the import, sale and consumption of wine and beer manufactured outside the state, he said.

"The bill is not about relaxation of hard liquor, but strengthening the existing prohibition law, as when enacted, it will increase the rate of conviction. It will pave the way for value-added agriculture and horticulture products within Mizoram by introducing grants of licenses for manufacture, sale and supply of local fruit beer and wine made from such products," he informed the Assembly.

He said that the existing law allows only grape wine produced from Champhai and Hnahlan in Champhai district.

The new system will help other farmers who grow agriculture and horticulture products other than grapes, the minister said.

The amendment Bill also seeks to allow opening of departmental stores by the excise department to stock confiscated foreign liquor or non-local beer for supply to permit holders, Hmar said.

Opposition members, however, objected to the provisions of the Bill.

MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte alleged the Bill was an insult to the people and the government did not respect the requests of churches and NGOs.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma asserted that the people will support the state government in processing wine and beer from locally produced agriculture and horticulture products.

The ZPM government in March last year informed the Assembly that it would review the state’s prohibition law that banned the sale and consumption of liquor in the state except for certain areas.

There has been debate on various platforms that the existing prohibition law needs to be reviewed as Mizoram has limited sources of revenue and many people died of alcohol consumption despite it being a dry state.

Prohibition was reimposed in 2019 in Mizoram after a gap of four years when the MNF government notified an act on May 28 that year.

Though partial prohibition was in place, the state government allowed opening of wine shops in 1984 under the provisions of the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973 but those shops and bars were closed from 1987 and partial prohibition continued.

The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1995 was enforced on February 20, 1997, imposing a complete ban on liquor.

In January 2015, a new law was notified, that allowed wine shops to open in the state. After coming to power, the MNF changed the policy following its poll promise and moved towards the imposition of dry law again. PTI COR NN