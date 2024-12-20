Amid Oppn's allegations, Dhananjay Munde seeks capital punishment for sarpanch killers

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday demanded capital punishment for the killers of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed who was allegedly abducted and tortured to death on December 9.

Asked about accusations linking him to the case, Munde said the truth will come out in the probe ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the day.

"There are videos circulating showing the sarpanch's brother with the accused. I demand capital punishment for the accused. The probe is on and all accused have been arrested," said the Nationalist Congress Party leader.

Everyone's sentiments on the case are severe, asserted Munde.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve had claimed in the legislative council that "mastermind" Valmik Karad was staying at a farmhouse in Nagpur, but the government was not arresting him.

Opposition leaders have alleged Karad, who has not been named in the sarpanch murder case, is a close associate of Munde, who too hails from Beed.

Responding to the allegations, Munde said, "I can't speak about what opposition leaders claim. If they tell the police where Valmik Karad is in Nagpur, he could be arrested." PTI MR BNM