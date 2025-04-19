Amid oppressive heat, 91 animals rescued; most suffering from dehydration, says official

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 90 animals, including birds and reptiles, have been rescued in and around Mumbai amid stifling heat, an official said on Saturday.

These animals were dehydrated and were showing signs of distress due to the impact of high temperatures, he added.

These 91 animals were rescued by the forest department and NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma said.

Sharma, who is the founder-president of RAWW, said they would be released into their natural habitats after treatment.

"These animals were directly impacted due to heat and dehydration. The cases of Bonnet Macaques, kites and parakeets being rescued have also increased in the last five years. We have rescued more than a dozen this month itself," he said.

People need to be vigilant and report any wildlife in distress to the forest department on 1926 toll free helpline, Sharma added.