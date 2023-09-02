Amid patwaris' agitation, Punjab CM Mann announces steps to fill vacant posts of revenue officials

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Amid the agitation of 'patwaris', Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to fill all vacant posts by hiring 586 'patwaris' (revenue officials) as well as putting 741 undertraining patwaris on duty in the field.

Mann also issued directions for speeding up pending formalities in the recruitment of 710 candidates in order to give them appointment letters.

The chief minister announced to implement biometric attendance for patwaris following complaints received against many revenue officials.

The announcement came a day after Punjab patwaris began their agitation, saying they were boycotting "additional" work they are expected to carry out.

The officials had stopped work allotted to them in 3,193 "additional" revenue circles but were carrying out the duties including those related to flood relief in their own circles.

The Revenue Patwar Union had called the strike after the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur district a week ago.

In a video message on Saturday, Mann said there are a total of 3,660 patwari circles and of which, 2,037 posts have been lying vacant for the past many years.

"There are 741 candidates who are undergoing training at this moment. Usually their training period is for 18 months and they have completed 15 months. We are deploying them into the field. They will work as full-fledged patwaris," said Mann.

Likewise, there are 710 candidates for patwari posts, who have passed their tests but have not got appointment letters because of some unfinished documentation process like pending police verification.

He said he has directed the Home department to finish this process within one week so as to give appointment letters to the 710 candidates.

Mann further said 586 posts of patwaris will also be advertised soon so as to give a chance to the youth of Punjab to serve the state.

With these steps, a total of 2,037 circles where posts of patwari are lying vacant will be filled, Mann said.

The chief minister said he will not allow people to be harassed.

The CM further said there will be biometric attendance of patwaris, adding that there are complaints that many patwaris have further hired people to carry out their jobs at a very low salary.

They get their jobs done from others and they themselves were engaged in some business or other activity, Mann said.

This will ensure that patwaris perform their duty efficiently during the office hours without creating any inconvenience to the people, he said.

The revenue officials mainly maintain records regarding land ownerships.

Reacting to Mann's statement, Punjab Revenue Patwar Union president Harvir Singh Dhindsa said their agitation will continue.

He asked the chief minister whether undertraining patwaris who will be deputed in the field will get full salary or their "exploitation will continue" by paying just Rs 5,000 per month.

He further sought to know whether 710 patwaris who will be given appointment letters, will undergo training for one year or one-and-half-year.

Dhindsa sought to counter Mann's claims of 3,660 'patwari' posts in the state. He claimed that there are currently 4,716 posts of patwaris in the state at present, adding that Mann was being given wrong information about total posts.

On biometric attendance, Dhindsa asked the CM that they should be told who will go to fields for 'girdawari' (survey to assess loss) and where they will get biometric machines for attendance. PTI CHS VSD CK