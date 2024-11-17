Amid poll code, Rs 14.5 crore gold seized in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Poll authorities have seized gold valued at Rs 14.5 crore from Nagpur amid the model code of conduct in place for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said.

The gold, in the form of ornaments and biscuits, was being transported by Gujarat-based firm Sequel Logistics when a flying surveillance team apprehended it on Saturday, he said.

The shipment arrived in Nagpur by flight on Thursday and was being sent to Amravati. The vehicle was stopped while it was moving from Ambazari Lake to Wadi, the official said.

"The gold was taken to the Ambazari police station. A probe indicated Sequel Logistics did not have the necessary permission from the Election Commission to transport such a large amount of gold during the poll period," the official said.

Further probe was underway into the matter, he added.

The model code of conduct has been in force in Maharashtra since October 15.

Results of the assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM GK