Amid presence of refugees in Mizoram, civil body seeks to stop outsiders’ entry into voter list

Aizawl, Nov 1 (PTI) Mizoram's largest civil society organization would take steps to ensure that only genuine residents are enlisted in the state's voter list in the ongoing special summary revision.

A leader of the central committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA) said that the organisation has taken the decision since over 42,000 people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur have taken refuge in the state due to various reasons.

The CYMA on Thursday sent letters to its branches across the northeastern state instructing them to take steps to ensure that no outsider gets entry into the voter list.

In the letter, YMA members were asked to file complaints with the authorities concerned if any registered elector is found to be a foreigner or non-domicile resident to ensure that the person’s name is removed from the voter list.

There are over 8.58 lakh voters, including 4.42 lakh female voters, in Mizoram, according to the draft voter lists published on Tuesday.

The CYMA's instruction came when more than 42,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur are taking shelter in Mizoram due to political unrest and violence in their countries and state.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022.

A large number of Kuki people from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out with Meiteis in May last year. PTI COR NN