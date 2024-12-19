Amid protests, Arunachal Dy CM defends Siang hydro project

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday asserted that the deployment of security forces in Siang and Upper Siang districts is to protect machinery and personnel involved in the survey operations for the proposed Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project and not to intimidate or harm residents.

Mein's remarks came when a section of the local people opposed the project. They expressed concern over the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the potential environmental and social impact of the dam.

Addressing a public meeting at Boleng general ground in Siang district, Mein sought to quell fears of the people protesting the survey and pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the project.

“We are not anti-people, nor are we anti-Arunachal,” he said, urging the community to support the initiative.

He emphasized that the presence of CAPF personnel in the area was just precautionary, ensuring the safety of operations.

Mein outlined the multifaceted benefits of the project, describing it as a pivotal undertaking for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Siang Dam is not just a project; it is an opportunity to secure the future of our youth, generate significant revenue, and bring prosperity to Arunachal,” he said.

The dam would help solve problems of water storage, irrigation, industrial supply, flood control, power generation, navigation, runoff storage, and water discharge regulation, the deputy CM said.

Clarifying discrepancies in capacity reports, Mein noted that the dam’s output is 11,000 megawatts, contrary to reports suggesting 12,500 megawatts.

He also highlighted the dam’s strategic importance in mitigating risks posed by China’s 60,000 MW dam on the Tsangpo River.

“If China releases water from their dam, the entire Pasighat town could be submerged. The Siang Dam will act as a safeguard, mitigating such risks while enhancing national security,” he said.

Mein appealed to the community to consider the broader implications of the project.

“This is a step towards progress and a secure future for Arunachal,” he said, urging residents to engage in constructive dialogue.

The National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) has proposed three sites in Upper Siang and Siang districts for the construction of the dam.

One site is between Parong and Deging villages, one at Ugeng near Riga village and another between Ditte-Dime and Geku, officials said.

The NHPC has been conducting surveys at the proposed sites to prepare a feasibility report for the project, they said. PTI CORR NN