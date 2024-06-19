Amid protests, Gujarat govt decides to recruit 7,500 teachers

Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) The Gujarat government has decided to recruit 7,500 teachers who have cleared the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) to permanent positions across secondary and higher secondary state-run and grant-in-aid schools, following protests by eligible candidates.

This decision, announced by government spokesperson and minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday, aims to fill vacancies within the next three months.

The recruitment drive will target candidates who have cleared the TAT, a prerequisite for teaching positions in secondary and higher secondary schools.

The state Cabinet headed by CM Bhupendra Patel also decided that the government will soon conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary school teachers.

The Chief Minister finalised these decisions, responding to ongoing protests in Gandhinagar demanding permanent jobs for TAT and TET-qualified candidates.

"7,500 teachers will be permanently recruited in the secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid schools in the next three months," said Rishikesh Patel.

He emphasised that the recruitment process will prioritise merit for positions in grant-in-aid schools, with 3,500 TAT-qualified candidates slated for secondary schools and 4,000 for higher secondary schools. This includes placements in both government and grant-in-aid institutions.

Furthermore, Rishikesh Patel noted recent appointments of 1,500 principals through the Headmaster Aptitude Test (HAT) for grant-in-aid schools, underscoring the state's commitment to bolstering its education sector.

Over the past decade, Gujarat has appointed a total of 18,382 teachers to permanent roles, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen its educational infrastructure. PTI KA PD NSK