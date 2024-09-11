Amid protests in IIT Guwahati over student's death, dean of academic affairs resigns

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Amid protests by students of IIT Guwahati demanding justice for a third-year student, who died allegedly by suicide, Dean of Academic Affairs K V Krishna resigned from his post.

A third-year Computer Science student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, leading to protests by students who also demanded proper mental health support for all.

Students had gathered outside the administration building since Monday evening and many of them did not attend classes in protest against recurring incidents of deaths of students by suicide in the campus.

This is the fourth death of a student at IIT Guwahati this year with a woman MTech student dying allegedly by suicide on August 9.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IIT authorities said they have received the resignation letter of the dean.

"We are discussing this internally. A decision will be taken soon," the statement said.

The students are also demanding the resignation of the Professor of Mathematics who had allegedly failed 40 students due to lack of required attendance, the vice chairman of the Hostel Affairs Board and the associate dean of student affairs.

IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal met students and held discussions with them for several hours and took cognisance of their issues and concerns, the statement said.

A student later said that director patiently heard their concerns and assured them that the three other professors would also resign within a week.

The protesting students claimed that the deceased was suffering from health issues and was disturbed mentally after he was marked for failed attendance (FA).

They alleged that though the deceased student had submitted the required medical certificates, those were not considered making him even more depressed.

Director Jalihal also participated in a candle-light vigil on Tuesday night.

"As a new director who has taken charge recently, he is committed to resolving these issues and ensuring overall student well-being on the campus," according to the statement.

The director also urged the students to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms.

"While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritise academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus," he urged the students.

The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously and addressing them to prevent future tragedies, he said.

"The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all," the statement said.

Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati authorities on Wednesday asked journalists not to visit the campus after the death of the student.

"Members of the media are requested not to visit the campus now. The institute assures you that the situation is being treated with utmost urgency," the statement said.

Media will soon be invited to the campus for a meeting with the director, it added.

"We request members of the press to understand and cooperate with us in these difficult times and give us a few days to bring the situation back to normal," the statement added.

Several journalists who have visited the campus in North Guwahati since Tuesday evening have been turned away from the gates.

IIT Guwahati authorities were also not available in person or over phone to talk to the media.

Journalists who were barred from entering the campus pointed out that they were prevented from doing their duty, with the authorities refusing to respond to their queries but only a statement was issued. PTI DG NN DG ACD