Abhijit Gangopadhyay calls Gaurav Gogoi 'stupid', LS Speaker intervenes

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked members to maintain respect and not make remarks that would hurt the dignity of the House amid opposition protests over a BJP MP's comments that were later expunged.

He also said the member had been cautioned not to make such remarks in the future.

During the discussion on the Union Budget on Wednesday, BJP member Abhijit Gangopadhyay called Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi 'stupid' which was later expunged by the speaker.

As soon as the House met for the day, some opposition members sought to raise the issue.

With the opposition members protesting, Birla said there was a lot of respect for the House and also the Parliamentary tradition.

Members can express their views, participate in discussions but should also ensure the respect and dignity of the House, Birla said and added that they should not be doing things that would hurt its dignity.

Everyone should work towards increasing the dignity of the House and the member concerned has been cautioned against making such remarks in the future, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said members, whether part of the ruling front or the opposition, should not make remarks that would hurt the dignity of the House and stressed that he was not defending anyone.

The speaker has powers to take appropriate action, he also said.