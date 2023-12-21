Amid protests, tree felling for mine extension in biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Arand in Chhattisgarh begins

Ambikapur, Dec 21 (PTI) Tree felling for Parsa East and Kete Basan (PEKB) phase-2 extension coal mines in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Arand region of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district began on Thursday amid police security cover.

Activists alleged police detained those who were protesting against coal mining in the Hasdeo area.

The Opposition Congress raised the issue in the state Assembly and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of favouring industrialist Gautam Adani.

The local administration claimed it had all the necessary permissions to go ahead with tree felling, while police officials said they had visited the residences of some locals to advise them not to create a law and order situation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters in the Assembly complex that he has received information about opposition by people (against deforestation) but no arrest has been made.

"The forest department started felling trees for PEKB phase 2 in Udaipur development block of Surguja district this morning. To maintain law and order, police personnel were deployed there. Necessary clearances have been granted," a district administration official said.

The state government had granted permission for non-forestry use of 1,136.328 hectares of forest land for PEKKB phase-II mine (Surguja), which was allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) last year.

According to officials, the first phase of mining on 762 hectare of land in PEKB block allotted in 2007 to RVUNL began in 2013 and has been completed. Local villagers under the banner of Hasdeo Arand Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had been protesting against allotment of these mines for several years.

The forest department had in the past tried to launch a tree cutting exercise to pave the way for the start of the PEKB phase 2 coal mine, but that triggered strong opposition from local villagers, which forced the authorities to halt their action.

Alok Shukla, Convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan (CBA) which has been at the forefront of the protest against allotment of these coal mines, on Thursday said it is very unfortunate the state government has started felling of trees for PEKB phase 2.

"Earlier also attempts were made to chop trees. Local gram sabhas have not given their consent for coal mine in the area. The Chhattisgarh Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on July 26 last year that mining activities will not be carried out in Hasdeo area," he said.

"Instead of honouring that resolution, the newly elected government on Thursday morning launched cutting of trees by deploying heavy security force after detaining our friends of Hasdeo Aranya Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, including sarpanch of Ghatbarra Jainandan Porte and Thakur Ram", Shukla said.

Shukla claimed he and his friend were intercepted by some persons who were clad in civilian clothes in Katghora (Korba district) when the two were heading towards Hasdeo.

"We don't know whether they were police or not. They picked us and dropped us off in Bilaspur and didn't allow us to go there. We strongly condemn the action and demand for immediate halt on the deforestation drive going on," he said.

Raising the issue of coal mining in Hasdeo Arand in the Assembly, the Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said people are yet to get benefits (after the formation of new government) but it has started reaching Adani.

"Felling of trees has started (in Hasdeo area) and 30,000 trees have been chopped. Tribals who were protesting against tree felling were arrested. Our (Baghel) government had brought a resolution in the House to save Hasdeo. We want the government to stop Hasdeo from being destroyed. Don't hand over the poor's land and jungle (to industrialists)," Mahant said. PTI COR TKP BNM BNM