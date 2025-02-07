Amid Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra poll allegations, Ajit Pawar says Oppn spreading misinformation

Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday slammed the opposition for casting aspersions on the voting process, his comments coming against the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging irregularities in the state assembly polls swept by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi claimed the total number of voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh, and urged the Election Commission to provide them list of voters and come clean on the issue.

Gandhi claimed the majority of the voters chose the BJP. The Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, with BJP alone coming close to the halfway mark with 132 seats.

"They (opposition) should deploy their own teams for fact checking. They have the right to verify. Tomorrow, after the Delhi poll results, they will come up with similar excuses. In a democracy, voters are everything, but some people just spread misinformation. They make such allegations to lift the morale of party workers," Pawar told reporters.

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also levelling similar allegations about the Maharashtra assembly polls and its one-sided result, Pawar taunted him over his son Amit Thackeray's loss from Mahim in the metropolis.

"You could not get your own son elected and you are talking about us (Mahayuti). We (ruling alliance) got just 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, but we did not sit back and cry. We worked hard and put in all efforts for the assembly polls," Pawar said.

The NCP chief said his son (Parth Pawar) and wife (Sunetra Pawar) lost Lok Sabha polls but he did not resort to blaming EVMs.

Parth Pawar lost the 2019 LS polls from Maval, while Sunetra Pawar lost to sitting MP Supriya Sule in 2024 from Baramati.

Asked about social activist Anjali Damania levelling allegations against his party colleague and minister Dhananjay Munde, the deputy CM said it would not be appropriate to comment unless one finds out the facts.

"Damania did not give any evidence to me. She submitted certain papers and when I spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he told me he too had got the same set of documents from her. Since the documents are the same, I suggested the CM as head of government must take a call on them," Pawar said.

Munde is under attack from the opposition and some leaders of the ruling alliance after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, 2024.

Munde has denied having any link with the sarpanch murder and extortion cases. He has refuted allegations of corruption during his tenure as agriculture minister as well. PTI SPK BNM