Amid rain, J'khand Guv sweeps ground with broom, picks up garbage as part of cleanliness drive

Ranchi, Oct 1 (PTI) Braving incessant rain in Ranchi, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday took part in cleanliness drive 'Swachhata Hi Seva'.

He wielded a broom and swept the ground on Ranchi University campus along with other university students, and then joined volunteers in picking up garbage from the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishnan said, "No country can be clean unless there is an urge among people to keep the surroundings clean. We need to make India clean and green." The governor said that 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign is a service to the society, and it also focuses on promoting sanitation and cleanliness practices among the people.

Senior BJP leaders, including party state president Babulal Marandi, participated in the drive in different parts of the state. PTI SAN SAN ACD