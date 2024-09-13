Amid rain, rousing cheers welcome Kejriwal as he walks out of Tihar

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Undeterred by heavy rain, a spirited crowd of AAP leaders, workers, and supporters gathered outside Tihar Jail on Friday evening to welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as he walked out to a hero’s reception.

Amid vibrant dhol beats, jubilant dancing, and a chorus of pro-Kejriwal slogans, the atmosphere was electric.

A sea of colorful umbrellas dotted the crowd, sheltering hundreds of supporters who had been waiting eagerly for the chief minister's release.

Posters and banners adorned with slogans hailing Kejriwal were held high, turning the area into a wave of blue and yellow. Party stalwarts, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, stood atop a truck, rallying the crowd with cries of support.

Despite being drenched in the rains, AAP leaders and supporters enthusiastically chanted, "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal chhoot gaye" and "Bhrastachaar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal," filling the air with celebration.

As Kejriwal emerged from the Tihar gates, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers. Wearing a blue shirt, he waved to the throngs of supporters before addressing them from the rooftop of a car.

Similar scenes of celebration were witnessed outside his residence, where more supporters had gathered to greet their leader.

Traffic came to a standstill around the jail as the heavy rains compounded the already congested roads, with the crowd’s enthusiasm adding to the chaos.

Hundreds of AAP leaders and workers had arrived hours before his release to ensure a grand reception for their chief minister.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy-linked corruption case investigated by the CBI.

Braving the relentless downpour, senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal's wife Sunita, stood outside Tihar Jail, awaiting his release.

Alongside Mann and Sisodia, other leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also present to welcome Kejriwal.

Security was tightened around Tihar Jail in anticipation of the large crowd.

Kejriwal had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in connection with a corruption case. He had challenged the Delhi High Court’s August 5 order that upheld his arrest. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the case. PTI SJJ HIG