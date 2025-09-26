Amid rains and flooding, Maharashtra govt transfers disaster management dept ACS; Cong slams move

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred Additional Chief Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department Sonia Sethi amid heavy rains over the past few days in several parts of the state causing flooding, prompting the Congress to slam the move.

As per the state government's order, Vinita Ved Singhal has replaced Sethi, who has been made general manager of civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, in a statement, said the transfer raises questions over the timing and rationale behind the decision when several regions of the state are reeling under severe flood conditions.

The transfer comes when the role of the (Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation) department is crucial in coordinating relief operations, assessing damage, and overseeing rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas, he said while asking if it was a routine administrative decision or a form of punishment.

With the flood situation worsening and citizens in several districts facing severe hardships, he asked if change in leadership could create confusion within the department.

"The new official will require additional time to understand the functioning of the department, slowing down critical relief and rehabilitation work. The decision reflects poor governance and a lack of coordination within the state machinery. The transfer raises doubts about the government's preparedness and priorities," Sawant claimed. PTI MR BNM